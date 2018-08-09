Zardari condemns atrocities against Kashmiris by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD : Former President and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemning atrocities by the Indian forces in Indian held Kashmir has demanded of Indian Government to stop these killings immediately.

Reacting strongly to Indian highhandedness in Kashmir and arrest of Kashmiri leaders, Asif Ali Zardari asked international human rights organizations to raise their voice for Kashmiris and expose human rights violations by India in Kashmir. United Nations should stop killing of Kashmiri people, former President demanded.

