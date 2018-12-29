Zardari cautions govt against pressure tactics

Our Correspondent

Kashmore

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday warned the ruling party against using pressure tactics, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party shall not succumb to them.

Addressing a gathering in Kashmore, the PPP co-chairman said that no matter what tactics the government resorts to, the party’s vote bank will remain intact.

“The more the government tries to repress us, the stronger we shall emerge,” he maintained. On the occasion, the former president asserted that the PPP completed a full five-year term serving the nation and the ruling party shouldn’t try to topple their leadership.

Speaking on PPP contributions to Sindh, Zardari specified that the party had worked towards improving infrastructure and facilitated construction of bridges.

Asif Ali Zardari said that there was no need for the authorities to put him on the Exit Control List as he had already submitted his passport at the time of applying for bail.

“I have to be buried at the Garhi Khuda Baksh and I am answerable to Bhutto and Benazir after death,” Zardari said.

“They just want to create drama but rest assured it won’t affect the party’s voter,” adding, “we want you to stay but what else we can do if you are up to ending the political institutions. We are fighting for our people.”

The former president said that in the country 71-year history establishment did not treat well people who worked for the national progress but it doesn’t matter to him as he is not scared. Zardari called his opponents ‘deaf and dumb’, adding that they toppled late Benazir Bhutto’s government twice, martyred her but still couldn’t stop her. “They weren’t able to topple my government. I completed my five-year tenure. Worked for the poor, distributed provincial budget equally but those who are sitting away can’t understand it.”

The former president said that there will be a day when Sindh will have its own gas company like the province made its own coal company and made people of Pakistan as their partners.

“How can I make those people understand something who are up to ending political institutions. What can I do if you don’t have any senses?,” Zardari took a jibe without naming any political party or state institution. The former president said that the federal board of revenue was stronger during his tenure.

