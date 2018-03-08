Zardari calls for National Women Empowerment Plan to end discrimination against women

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that we need to strengthen the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and also devise a National empowerment Plan with specific and time bound goals for ending discrimination against women.

In his message on the eve of International Women Day to be observed on Thursday (tomorrow), Asif Ali Zardari said that the party drew inspiration from its leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who broke glass ceilings set for women and will never compromise on the rights of women.

He said that the PPPP will never allow the perpetuation of discrimination against women or their exploitation in the name of ideology.

The PPPP President said, “The Party assures the women of Pakistan of full support in their struggle against all forms of exploitation and discrimination”.

He said that in the recent Senate election the PPP brought into the upper House women from Sindh belonging to a most marginalized section of the society to underscore the Party’s political philosophy in respect of women emancipation.

Asif Ali Zardari also lauded women for their struggle for gender equality and ending discrimination and exploitation.

He said, “We salute and express gratitude to the brave and courageous men and women engaged in this struggle”.

Orignally published by INP