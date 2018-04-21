Zardari calls for rejecting dogmatic interpretations of religion

ISLAMABAD : “Allama Iqbal is among Pakistan’s intellectual icons whose inspirational message to reconstruct religious thought in Islam needs to be heeded to restore the peaceful, progressive and egalitarian image of Islam”.

This has been stated by President PPPP former President Asif Ali Zardari in a message on the 80th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal today.

He said that as first step in reconstructing religious thought we must resist attempts to exploit religion and misinterpret it for foisting their political agendas.

Allama Iqbal believed that religion was a living and dynamic force that needed to be continuously interpreted, the former President said and called upon the people to assert themselves in reinterpreting religious thought.

Let us on this day, in memory of Iqbal, dedicate ourselves to free inquiry, discussion and debate, as preached by him, so as to understand the true message of religion.

Let us on this day also refuse to blindly follow the dogmatic and archaic interpretations of religion, he said.

Orignally published by INP