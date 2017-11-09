Zardari blames Nawaz for playing double game

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has on Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had exposed his agenda by declaring the verdict by Supreme Court as judge’s malice towards him.

In a statement, Asif Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif was playing a ‘double game’ with the nation as on one side he was getting his party members to issue statements against Zardari while on the other sent him messages for a meeting. He said that he would never become a part of this conspiracy against democracy.

Zardari said that by declaring the verdict as judge’s malice, Nawaz had proved that meeting or cooperating with him would be tantamount to be a part of a conspiracy against the country.

The former president said that Nawaz Sharif considered himself above the law and accountability.— NNI