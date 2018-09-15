Zardari, Bilawal to attend Rasm-e-Qul of Kalsoom Nawaz

LAHORE : Congregational prayers (Rasm-e-Qul) for the benefit of former Prime Minister Nazw Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered on Sunday between Asr to Maghrib.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari will also meet Nawaz Sharif tomorrow along with a party delegation to offer condolences on his wife’s demise.

The former first lady was laid to rest on Friday in Jati Umra, next to the resting place of her father-in-law Mian Sharif and brother-in-law Abbas Sharif.

Her funeral prayers, led by religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, were offered at Sharif Medical City, Raiwind.