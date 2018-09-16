Zardari, Bilawal, Shujaat, Chinese diplomats condole with Nawaz

Tributes paid to Begum Kalsoom

Salim Ahmed

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other senior PPP leaders visited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday to offer their condolences over the demise of his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PPP leaders met Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif at the family’s Jati Umra residence.

While offering his condolences, Zardari said the PPP stood by the Sharif family and PML-N in this difficult time and termed Begum Kulsoom’s death as a “great loss”.

Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Farhatullah Babar, Rehman Malik and Raja Pervez Ashraf were also part of the PPP delegation.

The PPP leaders also paid tribute to Begum Kulsoom’s struggle for the country and democracy. “She was, undoubtedly, a brave and fearless woman,” said Zardari, adding: “The nation is remembering — and will continue to remember — her struggle for democracy and the country.”

Nawaz Sharif thanked the PPP leaders for visiting him, recalling that a delegation from the party had also attended Begum Kulsoom’s funeral prayers on Friday.

Speaking about Begum Kulsoom, Nawaz Sharif said: “My biggest regret is that I couldn’t be by my sick wife in her last moments.”

Begum Kulsoom passed away in London on Sept 11 after a year-long battle with throat cancer. The three-time former first lady was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and had been in London since, where she underwent multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.

A delegation of the PML-Q led by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Moonis Elahi met Nawaz and offered condolence on the demise of Kulsoom Nawaz. A Chinese delegation also met Sharifs and expressed condolence over demise of Kulsoom Nawaz and a delegation from AJK led by its PM Raja Farooq Haider met Nawaz Sharif and laid floral wreath at Kulsoom’s grave.

