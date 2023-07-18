Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Monday praised Shahnawaz Bhutto.

In a message on the occasion of Shahnawaz Bhutto’s 38th death anniversary, Zardari said: “Shahnawaz Bhutto was a proponent of democracy. He continued to struggle for upholding the democracy.”

“The Garhi Khuda Bakhsh graveyard has been inhabited by those who sacrificed their lives for democracy,” Zardari maintained.

The former president vowed to follow the “vision” of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. “The staunch supporters of democracy want to see the democratic, prosperous, independent, and respected country”, he added.

Separately, Former Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the country will always remember the struggle and sacrifice of Shahnawaz Bhutto for democracy, who was truly a symbol of revolutionary thinking and vision among the youth of the country.

“Being an elder sister, the grief and sorrow of the tragic separation of her younger brother always remained like an unhealed wound in the heart of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added.