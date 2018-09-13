Zardari, Bilawal other PPP leaders to attend Begum Kulsoom Nawaz funeral prayer today (Friday )

KARACHI : Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend funeral prayer of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at Jati Umra on Friday and meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to condolence the death of his wife.

Senior PPP leaders including former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to attend the funeral prayer of Begum Kulsoom.

Nawaz Sharif is currently on parole till Saturday. He was released from Adiala Jail after the death of his wife. Kulsoom Nawaz died in London on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.