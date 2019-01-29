Zardari & Bilawal condemn terrorist attack in Loralai

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Loralai and demanded the government to tighten hold on the strategists and facilitators that were responsible for this attack.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Asif Ali Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed souls of the policemen that were killed during this attack. He prayed for grant of strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. The families are not alone as the whole nation is standing with them in this time of grief, he added.

In a separate statement, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemning the incident said that terrorism in any shape or form is intolerable. He sympathized with those that were injured in the attack, as well as the bereaved families. Bilawal Bhutto further said that the easy escape of the terrorists puts a question mark on this government’s ability to provide people with safety. The government should provide justice to the people instead of focusing on political vendettas, he stressed.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp