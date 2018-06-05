Zardari, Bilawal and Aseefa’s election constituencies decided

While almost all political partiesdiscussed to finalise constituencies of candidates, the Pakistan Peoples Party has decided constituencies of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

Aseefa, who is the youngest in the clan, is set to contest the National Assembly election from one of the Karachi seats while her brother, Bilawal, and father Asif Zardari have already announced that they would go to the polls from Larkana and Nawabshah, respectively, party sources confirmed on Sunday. They said meetings of the PPP’s central election board were going on these days at the Bilawal House under the joint chairmanship of Bilawal and Asif Zardari and it was almost a consensual decision by the party leadership that Aseefa would contest for the National Assembly from one of the seats in Karachi.

As agreed by the senior leadership, constituencies of all the three of the family had been finalised, said the sources.

