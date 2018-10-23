Zardari better off meeting lawyers, not politicians: Chaudhry

RIYADH : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday hit back at Asif Ali Zardari after the former president suggested uniting opposition parties against the government.

Fawad Chaudhry, who is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tweeted that Zardari should prefer to meet lawyers instead of politicians. He will realize the true worth of my advice in not even weeks, but days, the info minister remarked.

Chaudhry further said that governments are not removed via resolutions, but through votes.

Zardari had said on Monday that he was up for uniting the opposition parties against the government because the government’s actions were undemocratic.

Zardari has notes (money), but no votes. He has lost the votes in pursuit of [money], the minister added.

Share on: WhatsApp