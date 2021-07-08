Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment

Islamabad

In a thinly veiled assertion that he is being treated unfairly due to his ethnicity, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday remarked that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s domicile was “better” than his.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court, where he had appeared for a bail hearing against his wishes, Zardari was asked to give his opinion on whether the laws were different for him and the PML-N leader. To this, he simply said, “Mian Sahab’s domicile is better than mine”.

When asked whether he would advise Nawaz to return to Pakistan, the PPP stalwart said he would not give anyone any advice, but if someone wants to, they can.

Earlier, the IHC had accepted the former president’s bail plea in the New York apartment case, granting him security from arrest till July 28.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea. The court accepted the plea against surety bonds of Rs0.5 million till July 28 and issued a no-tice to NAB.