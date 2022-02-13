Zardari backs Opp’s no-trust motion against Imran

Awarding of certificates indicates govt’s ‘game is over’: JUI-F chief

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday assured the Opposition that he would support the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP co-chairperson gave the assurance to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman when the latter called on the former to inquire about his health, a news channel said. According to sources, the two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country and measures being taken by the Opposition against the government.

At this, the former president assured the PDM chief that he stands with the Opposition, while Fazl shared that he would contact the government allies soon.

Separately, Fazl also visited the incumbent PTI government’s ally, PML-Q, in Lahore. He met PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said that Fazl asked the PML-Q to support the Opposition in its no-confidence motion against the government. They added that the PML-Q would call a party meeting after meeting Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

“The current government has broken the back of the people with inflation,” Fazl was quoted as saying. “This is the only government with which no one is happy.”

“Even the government’s allies are not happy with them,” Fazl told PML-Q.

On the other hand, the Chaudhry brothers told Fazl that their party has had a “long tradition” with PPP and JUI-F.

“Whatever is better for the country we will do that,” said the Chaudhry brothers, but did tell the PDM chief that they do have some “reservations” with some Opposition parties.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Fazlur Rehman took a jibe at the government on Saturday, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s awarding of certificates to ministries over their performance was an indication that their “game is over”.

Fazl said: “When do you give certificates? You give certificates after a game has ended. So it seems, they have indicated that their game is over.”

“And this is why we gave the indication of our future at night,” he continued, making an apparent reference to the PDM’s announcement the previous night of tabling a no-confidence motion against the government.