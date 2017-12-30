Zardari assures Qadri to follow PAT’s APC strategy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday said that the he would abide by all the decisions taken in the All Parties Conference (APC) of Dr Tahirul Qadri, to be held on Saturday (today).

He was addressing a joint press conference along with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri at Minhaj-ul-Quran after meeting him.

“We will abide by the decisions taken in the all-party conference and follow a joint strategy,” he said.

Zardari further stressed that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah would have to step down, as cases have been are registered against them.

Zardari said the PPP had a long association with Dr Qadri. He recalled the days of Benazir Bhutto, saying that PPP has always raised its voice against injustice and for the rights of the poor.

On the recent visit of Shahbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia followed by Nawaz Sharif’s trip to Saudi Arabia; he said the Sharif brothers had always turned towards their foreign friends for support when they are in trouble.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah in a media briefing on Friday stated that Railway Minister Saad Rafique’s statement did not warrant a strong reaction from the army spokesperson, Maj General Asif Ghafoor.

Khursheed Shah remarked that he has gone through Saad’s statement and could not find anything that was irresponsible. “I read through Rafique’s statement and nothing in that prompted a huge response from Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR). The army’s words have a lot of weight and he shouldn’t have reacted that way.”

Shah said that the parliament must complete its tenure and the general elections should take place on time.

“We, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) don’t want to distance ourselves from other political parties. We want politics, peace and sustainable democracy in Pakistan,” he noted.

He stressed over the importance of accommodation in politics and mentioned that PPP is a mature party and will continue to uphold the democratic system through and through.

Khursheed Shah also said that the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan have the right over ongoing projects of CPEC and they shouldn’t be left behind economically. “They’re taxpayers and they aren’t being rewarded. G-B deserves more.”

Responding to a question over Shahbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the opposition leader said that he has massive respect for the land on religious grounds, however, Pakistan is a nuclear state and must follow its own rule of law rather than being dictated by any other nation.

“We have our own Constitution, we should decide for ourselves. It pains me to see that we are knocking on others’ doors to get backing,” he maintained.