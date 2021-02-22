Zardari assures Gilani of victory in Senate polls

Observer Report Karachi

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate for Senate elections from Islamabad seat, Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday met with the PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Gilani was accompanied by former Governor Punjab Makhdoom Mahmood during the meeting as they discussed matters related to upcoming Senate elections.

“Asif Zardari apprised the PDM Senate candidate regarding his contacts with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” they said adding that the former president said that it was his desire that Gilani should contest Senate polls from Islamabad seat.