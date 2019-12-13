Zardari arrives in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Karachi on Friday evening, a day after his release on bail on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

The PPP leader flew to Karachi from Islamabad on a special aircraft and was accompanied on the flight by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He was welcomed at the old terminal of the Quaid-i-Azam International Airport by PPP leaders, including chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and dozens of jubilant party workers. The former president was shifted to Bilawal House in Karachi. A six-member medical board has been constituted in Karachi for his treatment. Zardari was released from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, which had been declared a sub-jail, on Thursday, a day after the IHC granted him bail in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts cases on medical grounds.

The PPP leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case, prompting a strong reaction from the opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in Sindh province.