Zardari appoints Paracha as member of CEC PPPP

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Mr. Amir Fida Paracha as member Central Executive Committee (CEC) of party with immediate effect.

Mr. Amir Fida Paracha is a former Member Punjab Assembly and Incharge Central Secretariat Islamabad.

Political Secretary of President PPPP, Ms. Rukhsana Bangish issued a notification of his appointment on Saturday.—INP

