Zardari alleges Nawaz of having anti-state, anti-democracy agenda

ISLAMABAD, : President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari has said that by declaring judicial verdict as judges’ anger, oust PM Nawaz Sharif has exposed his anti-democratic agenda and it validates PPP stance that in prevailing situation holding a meeting with Nawaz Sharif or any cooperation with him will mean to become his collaborator in his anti-state conspiracy.

Talking to party leaders here on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif is playing double game with the nation. On one hand his brother Shahbaz Sharif and federal Ministers issue statement against Asif Ali Zardari and on the other send messages to him for holding a meeting.

The former President said that the nation is aware that he has never been a part of any conspiracy against democracy. Nawaz Sharif by attacking judges has exposed himself before the nation. Nawaz Sharif thinks himself above the law and accountability.

He said, “Nawaz tried to control armed forces and when he did not succeed, he asked his ministers to issue statements against armed forces. He also tried to blackmail judiciary but after failing in his effort he and his cronies started attacking judges.”

Asif Ali Zardari said that the oust PM is promoting foreign agenda but PPP will never allow any of his conspiracies to succeed and soon will issue a charge sheet against Nawaz Sharif for his anti-democracy policies.

The PPPP President said that it is ironic that one does not accept his warrants and other does not accept court verdict but both of them give daily sermons about constitution and rule of law.

Orignally published by INP