Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down accepting his failure to rule the country.

In an informal conversation with journalists outside the accountability court here on Friday, Asif Zardari said, ‘PM Imran Khan had said he would commit suicide instead of going to the IMF. My advice to him is to resign and go home.’

The former president said that the approval of Federal Budget 2019-20 would be dependent on Akhtar Mengal and where he stood.

The accountability court resumed hearing of the fake accounts case against the PPP co-chairman and his sister Faryal Talpur.—INP