Zardar, Bilawal meet Nawaz to extend condolences on Kulsoom’s demise

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari met ex-premier Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to extend condolences on Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal and Zardari were accompanied by a PPP delegation during their visit to Jati Umrah.

In the meeting, the PPP leaders expressed profound grief over the former first lady’s passing.

Zardari and Nawaz shed light on Kulsoom Nawaz’s life and struggles she bravely faced.

Asif Zardari said that Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave and fearless woman. “The nation will remember her sacrifices rendered for democracy and the country,” said the former president.

Zardari said that they share the Sharif family’s grief in this difficult time.

Former prime minister Nawaz said that he is most aggrieved over not being with Kulsoom in her last hours.

