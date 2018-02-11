Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital inaugurated

Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander 4 Corps, inaugurated Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital on main Barki Road here on Saturday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The foundation of hospital was laid in 2002 by the parents of Shaheed Naval officer Lieutenant Zarar Ahmed bin Mansoor, who embraced martyrdom in Atlantic plane crash in 1999.

The memorial hospital is built by the martyred officer’s family with state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor patients, TB, general surgery, gyne, child, eye, dentist, radiology.—APP

