Zara and Zenubia – Meet Pakistan’s youngest twin sisters to clear Microsoft Azure AI exam

Zara and Zenubia Khan, twin sisters following their passion in the field of technology, have added another feather to their cap by successfully completing Azure AI Fundamental Exam (AI-900).

Reports said that the pair is youngest to clear the exam.

The young techies announced their achievement on Linkdin. “As we continue our journey to learn various technologies that can truly enable us to prepare for future , by the grace of God and prayers of our Parents , we have successfully completed Azure AI Fundamental Exam (#AI-900) . This certification has opened us to many new learning opportunities and new ideas about how to leverage A.I and solve problems around us,” they wrote.

“We really enjoyed learning about possibilities of AI and the principals of AI that can help us design solutions with Fairness , Transparancy , Accountablilty , Reliability and Safety, Privacy and security and most importantly with Inclusiveness!” the twins said.

This Azure AI certification is an opportunity to demonstrate knowledge of common ML and AI workloads and how to implement them on Azure.