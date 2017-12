Zamruda’s book launched

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) organised a book launch ceremony, at National Press Club, Islamabad.

The author of the book “Our Widows” is Zamaruda Habib, Chairperson of Kashmir Tahreek-e-Khawateen (KTK) and President of Human Rights Committee of APHC, occupied Kashmir. Speakers Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Fayaz Naqashbandi, Mohammad Farooq Rehmani, Shamim Shawl, Prof Dr Ashma Khawaja, Sheema, Javed Bhatti, former president of AJK, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Deputy Ambassador of Azarbaijan, Chingiz Garibi hailed the book on Kashmiri.—KMS