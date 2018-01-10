Zamrooda, JKPFL condemn killings in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib has expressed grief and anguish over the killings in the territory.

Zamrooda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar said burning the property of Ghulam Mohammad Hajam and use of force, pellets and bullets on people in Chadora, Badgam is condemnable. “Two young people have been directly targeted by pellets,” she said.

Zamrooda Habib said unarmed innocent people are being killed in the name of ‘’operation all out’’; this kind of inhuman acts are unacceptable. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement also condemned the killing of youth in Chadoora.—KMS