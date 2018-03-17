Zamir Gul Zahid passes away

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Deputy Director of Information Department Alhaj Zamir Gul Zahid breathed his last at a Peshawar hospital after protracted illness. He was 59. His funeral was offered at his ancestral village Mayar Mardan on Friday which was attended besides others by Director General Information Imdadullah, Director Public Relations Syed Amir Hussain Shah, Press Registrar Firdous Khan, District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar and people from different walks of life. His Rasm-e-Gul will be offered at Mayar Mardan on Sunday. Meanwhile Secretary Information and Public Relations Qaisar Alam also visited Mayar Mardan and offered Fatiha for the departed soul of Alhaj Zamir Gul Zahid. He expressed his sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

A condolence meeting of the staff of Regional Information Office Mardan and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan was also held here with Shamsul Haq, Reginal Information Officer, in the chair. The meeting condoled the death of Alhaj Zamir Gul and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The participants expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.