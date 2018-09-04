Zameen.com’s property show set to return to Dubai

Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s top property portal Zameen.com is set to take the country’s real estate market international again with the latest edition of its highly successful Pakistan Property Show in Dubai.

Zameen.com has successfully organized 14 property expos across Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Dubai to date. The latest event is scheduled to be held at Za’abeel Hall 5 of the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre on September 14 and 15, and marks the second timeZameen.com will organize the show at this prestigious venue.

Last year’s event saw over 14,000 overseas Pakistanis flock to the Dubai World Trade Centre to interact with over 50 exhibitors from across Pakistan showcasing their projects and services at the event – which has firmly established itself as the largest exclusively Pakistani property event to be held internationally.

The 2017 show was inaugurated by Dubai Land Department Director General H.E. Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, while Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Moazzam Ahmad Khan and His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Jamal Al Qasimi of the Ruling Family of Sharjah also visited the event.

This year, the event is set to be held at an even larger scale, with more than 60 exhibitors from all over Pakistan. The show will feature projects and exhibitors from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Gwadar, among others, so overseas Pakistanis from all regions of the country will be able to find something that interests them.

The event’s top sponsors include Eighteen and Green Earth Real Estate, both of which are renowned names in the real estate market of Pakistan. Also present at the event will be Pakistan’s top developers and real estate agents, bringing some of the most lucrative property options from around the country, catering to a large range of budgets.

This is an opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to get a feel of the domestic property market and expand their investment portfolios in the most thriving real estate market of the region.

“The upcoming second edition of the Pakistan Property Show is a source of great pride for Zameen.com as a quintessentially Pakistani organization.

The Dubai World Trade Centre is one of region’s most prestigious venues. It opens its doors to only the best of the best from around the world, and we’re proud to be the flag bearers of Pakistan when it comes to property exhibitions there,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan.

“Overseas Pakistanis around the world in general, and in the GCC in particular, are some of our oldest and most consistent users. With the Pakistan Property Show, we have given them an opportunity to engage with the Pakistani realty market in person at their convenience,” he added.

