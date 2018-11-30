Zameen.com holds first event in Multan

Staff Reporter

Multan

The biggest online property portal in Pakistan, Zameen.com, successfully arranged its first Zameen Property Expo in Multan on November 24 and 25, at the renowned Amir Rajput Marquee. The event featured projects from all over Pakistan at 30 stalls, with options from Multan, Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan on offer. Two of the top names in Pakistan’s real estate industry, Royal Orchard Multan and Capital Smart City, were the major sponsors of the event, which was attended by visitors from Multan and its surrounding areas.

The Expo was inaugurated by Commissioner Multan Mr Imran Sikandar Baloch, who was then taken on a round of the stalls to meet the exhibitors. He expressed his appreciation of the event, and lauded Zameen.com for its solid reputation in the market. Ex-Governor Punjab Mr Rafique Rajwana also attended the event as a Special Guest, and took a round of the stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said that he was quite satisfied with the success of the event, which was the first of its kind in Multan. “It takes months, not just weeks of preparation, to organise any event at such a large scale, and the success of this expo is the amalgamation of teamwork and effort.” 19.

