‘Zaman Park Operation 2.0’: Defiant Imran Khan fears arrest as cops surround his famous residence

LAHORE – Ousted Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan continued to remain in hot waters as he increased his criticism of the country’s military establishment.

Lately, the populist leader shared a tweet, saying police have surrounded his house in the provincial capital to potentially arrest him again, days after he was released on bail in a graft case.

Khan, 70, made these remarks as he was given an ultimatum to hand over militants taking refuge at his residence or face the music. He also shared the clip showing dozens of anti-riots personnel marching frantically.

قوم سے میرے خطاب کے دوران مبیّنہ طور پر میری رہائشگاہ کے قرب و جوار کے مناظر! pic.twitter.com/QtotHghPRx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

Law enforcers surrounded his residence as scores of people linked to the May 9 violent attacks on military installations were reportedly hiding there amid widespread crackdown.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed last week when the PTI chief was held in a corruption case that sparked nationwide strikes and violence. Tens of thousands of his party men and supporters set blaze to crucial buildings, including the Pakistan Army headquarters and at least eight people lost their lives in days-long violence across the nation.

Zaman Park Operation

Earlier this year, police find assault rifles and piles of stones from PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in a huge search operation, in which more than four dozen people were detained over 60 party cohorts accused of resorting to hostilities to obstruct the law.

The former national cricketer left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case when contingents of Punjab Police barged into his famous residence.

Cops conducted the operation using water cannons, lady police, and prisoner vans, which triggered clashes until Lahore High Court took the notice and ends the impasse.