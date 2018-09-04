Zalmi to support ‘Plant 4 Pakistan’

Peshawar

Pakistan Super League’s franchise Peshawar Zalmi have announced their full commitment and support to the PTI government’s ‘Plant 4 Pakistan’ campaign. “Peshawar Zalmi will plant trees in the tribal areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and these trees will be dedicated to those who laid down their lives for the country,” Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said, a private news channel reported.

“The trees will be an evergreen symbol to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan,” he added. Experts said that Pakistan is facing enormous environmental challenges. A survey conducted by the SDPI ahead of the 2018 poll found that respondents prioritised three key environmental issues: rising temperatures, water shortages and air pollution.

Environment Minister Malik Amin Aslam said the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme would see trees planted nationwide, including in the four provincial capitals. —APP

