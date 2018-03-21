Zalmi survive, beat Gladiators in sensational finish

Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi emerged victorious by just one run in a sensational finish against Quetta Gladiators in the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League edition – 3 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night.

The silly and the sublime came together in Lahore for a riveting finish as Peshawar Zalmi booked their place in the second qualifier and increased their chances of becoming back-to-back champions. But with 24 to defend off the last over, that result should have been straightforward, right?

Liam Dawson, the left-arm spinner, was pressed to action with all the other frontliners having bowled out. Anwar Ali took strike and managed an unseemly top-edge that beat Darren Sammy, who has been carrying a knee injury for almost half the tournament and just could not run after the ball. Then came three massive sixes

Anwar waded down the track, unleashed all of his power, made the ball disappear over long-on and long-off, and had the defending champions scrambling.

Quetta now needed only three runs off the last ball. A last ball which ended up as a full toss. A last ball which Anwar walloped straight to long-on. A last ball which was dropped by Umaid Asif. A last ball which, somehow, someway, ended in joy for Peshawar as the fielder recovered in time to instigate a run-out and seal a one-run win.

The Gladiators were missing key trio of Shane Watson, Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy — all of who opted against visiting Pakistan. In their absence, the two-time finalists drafted Thisara Perera, Mahmudullah and Tom Kohler-Cadmore into their line-ups. Read: Islamabad United qualify for PSL 2018 final with eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings

While their opponents were clearly weakened, Peshawar Zalmi were bolstered even more, thanks to Tamim Iqbal — who had gone for national duty halfway through the tournament —returning to their ranks. With the Gaddafi Stadium packed to the rafters, Iqbal opened Zalmi’s innings and smacked two fours on the first four balls bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Just when it seemed that Iqbal would rain boundaries on Gladiators, it started raining cats and dogs. With covers back on the Gaddafi Stadium pitch, the chances of a full 20-over match taking place dwindled. At this point, if the game were to be called off due to rain, Zalmi would’ve gone through and Quetta eliminated due the former’s higher position in the league standings.

But, fortunately, the showers stopped and covers were taken off. The news from the middle was that no overs were to be deducted either — unless of course it rained again.

Barring the last few games, the quality of fielding in PSL 2018 had been extraordinarily high and it showed once again as Thisara Perera took one of the catches of the tournament, sending Andre Fletcher back to the dugout. Running backwards from mid-on towards the long-on boundary, the Sri Lankan managed to safely grab a catch reminiscent of the great Kapil Dev’s effort in the 1983 World Cup final.

In walked vice-captain Mohammad Hafeez, who has had an underwhelming PSL 2018 and whose team needed him to deliver now more than ever. Despite the loss of two early wickets, one thing working in Zalmi’s favour was that they were still unfazed and playing their shots. Iqbal struck two 4s in the fourth over before Hafeez hammered a hat-trick of boundaries in the fifth over bowled by Mir Hamza.

The Professor, in particular, seemed intent on delivering a lecture as he smacked two more boundaries in the next two overs, bringing up Zalmi’s 50 and racing on to 25 runs off just 12 balls.—Agencies