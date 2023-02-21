Peshawar Zalmi registered their second win of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 8 over the Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena to move up the PSL table.
Their four-wicket sees them move to second behind Multan Sultans who continue to reign supreme.
PSL 8 table after Zalmi beat Gladiators:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2.107
|2. Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.632
|3. Karachi Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0.499
|4. Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.832
|5. Quetta Gladiators
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.069
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.650
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
Quetta will have a chance to remedy their loss tonight when they face the defending champions Lahore Qalandar.