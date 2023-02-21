Peshawar Zalmi registered their second win of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 8 over the Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena to move up the PSL table.

Their four-wicket sees them move to second behind Multan Sultans who continue to reign supreme.

PSL 8 table after Zalmi beat Gladiators:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 2.107 2. Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632 3. Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 2 0.499 4. Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832 5. Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 2 -1.069 6. Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 -1.650

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

Quetta will have a chance to remedy their loss tonight when they face the defending champions Lahore Qalandar.