Peshawar Zalmi registered their second win of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 8 over the Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena to move up the PSL table.

Their four-wicket sees them move to second behind Multan Sultans who continue to reign supreme.

PSL 8 table after Zalmi beat Gladiators:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Multan Sultans431062.107
2. Peshawar Zalmi32104-0.632
3. Karachi Kings413020.499
4. Islamabad United21102-0.832
5. Quetta Gladiators31202-1.069
6. Lahore Qalandars21102-1.650

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

Quetta will have a chance to remedy their loss tonight when they face the defending champions Lahore Qalandar.

