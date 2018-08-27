Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League from August 28

Peshawar

Pakistan’s first ever Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League, which is an initiative of Peshawar Zalmi through the Zalmi Foundation will take place from August 28-31 here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Talking to APP, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that the main aim and objective of this league is to promote interfaith harmony among the Madrasa students of different schools of thoughts and also provide them with a proper platform to showcase their talent.

He said after executing the first ever school league and global league, the number brand of PSL in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi, brings the first ever Madrasa Cricket League with the name of “Zalmi Madrasa League” for which all arrangement have been given final touches.

He said, the students of Madrasa all across Pakistan are very much enthusiastic about the league and are eager to be part of this historic moment.

He disclosed that Zalmi Madrasa League is joint venture of Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation and the World Council of Religions. The matches will take place from August 28-31, 2018 in Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.—APP

