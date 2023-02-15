Peshawar Zalmi has been charged for slow over-rate during their match against the Karachi Kings.

As per the laws of Article 2.22 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player from Zalmi has hence been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for the incident.

Match referee Ali Naqvi has come to the conclusion that the Peshawar outfit was one over behind the scheduled timeframe even after necessary time allowances.

The slow over-rate charge is unlikely to dampen the mood in the Peshawar Zalmi camp who opened their PSL 8 campaign with a thrilling 2-run win over Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Their win also took the Peshawar side to the top of the nascent PSL 8 table over Lahore Qalandars on the basis of net-run-rate.

Zalmi’s new skipper Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were instrumental in their win with 68 and 92 runs respectively which bodes well for their team as their battery of high-powered hitters in Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jimmy Neesham did not have the best of days.

Their batters will have to bare the burden if Zalmi is to add its second PSL title as their bowling was lacking against Kings who almost pulled off the miraculous chase thanks to Imad Wasim (80) and Shoaib Malik (52).

Zalmi will play their second match against Multan Sultans on Friday.