Zalmi crush Sultans by 5 wickets

Sharjah

Peshawar Zalmi routed Multan Sultans in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Sharjah by five wickets with the help of Kieron Pollard’s sixes and the steady pace with which Imam-ul-Haq scored runs.

The 14th T20 match in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

This is the first of the two matches scheduled for Sunday – one in the evening and other in the night.

Both Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are playing their fifth match in PSL 4 but Peshawar have an edge by securing four points while Multan could earn two.

The Zalmi have moved to third position on points table whereas the Sultans went down to fifth place.

Peshawar won two matches and lost as many matches while Multan won one and lost three matches.

Multan Sultans’ only win came in their second match against Islamabad United when they emerged victorious by five wickets on February 16 in Dubai. Earlier, they were defeated by seven runs against Karachi Kings in their first match and later they lost their third match by eight wickets to Quetta Gladiators and the fourth by six wickets to Lahore Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, lost their first match to Quetta Gladiators by six wickets, then won the second match against Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets and the third against Karachi Kings by 44 runs and later lost their fourth match by 12 runs to Islamabad United.

The highest total by Multan Sultans is 200 for six against Lahore Qalandars at Sharjah while Peshawar Zalmi’s highest is 155 for four against Quetta Gladiators at Dubai stadium.

The highest run-getter for Multan Sultans is their captain Shoaib Malik, who has so far made 146 runs in four matches with two half-centuries while the highest scorer for Peshawar Zalmi is Umar Amin, who made 90 in three matches with one fifty.

Peshawar Zalmi’s pacer Hasan Ali is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, bagging eleven wickets in four matches. He has taken four wickets in an innings twice. For Multan Sultans, pacer Junaid Khan took the most wickets (six in three matches). Squads Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, tom Moores, Laurie Evans, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, James Vince, Daniel Christian, junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Shakeel Ansar, Nauman Ali

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Umar Amin, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul, Wayne Madsen, Ibtisam Sheikh.—Agencies

