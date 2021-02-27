Zalmi beat Gladiators by three wickets

Observer Report Karachi

A loose ball by Muhammad Hasnain cost Quetta Gladiators the match as Peshawar Zalmi went on to win by three wickets, in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition, held at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

The two sides, known for delivering nail-biters, once again lived up to expectations as the eight match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 went down to the wire.

It could have been even closer and likely gone to the final ball, had the ball not slipped out of Mohammad Hanain’s hands in the final over and went for 5 byes, with just six needed.

Having set a mammoth 199-run target, the Gladiators had things in control when they had Zami wobbled at 27-2. Then came contributions from everywhere.

Imam-ul-Haq made 41, Haider Ali had 50, Shoaib Malik 34 but the two most important men were Sherfane Rutherford, who finished unbeaten at 36 and Wahab Riaz, whose consecutive sixes off Dale Steyn in the penultimate over kept Zalmi in the game.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and elected to bowl against Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi started the tournament with a defeat, and they won their second game convincingly.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore proved his class in the last game, whereas Malik, Akmal, Ali, and Imam are also looking in fine tone.

The bowling looks strong with the likes of Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Saqib Mahmood.

Quetta Gladiators have lost their opening two games, and they would want to avoid a hat-trick of defeats.

Chris Gayle was on song for the Gladiators, but he has gone home for the national duties. The arrival of Faf du Plessis is a brilliant thing, whereas the rest of the batsmen need to fire.