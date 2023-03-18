Zalmay met Imran during ‘secret visit’ to Pakistan: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that a former US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan during a secret visit to Pakistan.

The coalition partner in the federal government made the claim during his address at a gathering in Islamabad days after Zalmay Khalilzad warned that the arrest of Imran Khan would deepen the crisis being faced by Pakistan. He said Zalmay Khalilzad supported separatist movements in Pakistan and used to speak against China. “It shows which powers are backing Imran Khan,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman said the former prime minister was using the PTI workers as a human shied to avoid law, adding that the PTI chief had made a part of Lahore a no-go area. He said Khan was making fun of courts by not appearing before them.

The JUI-F head reiterated his stance that the PTI chief was working on a foreign agenda, adding that anti-Islam powers wanted anarchy in the country. He said representatives of Jewish community were giving statements in support of the PTI chief.