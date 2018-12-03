Zalmay Khalilzad due today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, said the State Department’s press release.

The US envoy will meet Pakistan’s civil-military leadership during his stay in the country and exchange views on ways to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar during his 18-day tour, from Dec 2 to 20.

