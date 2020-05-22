Zalmay demands reduction in Afghan violence

News Desk

The US special envoy for Afghanistan on Thursday demanded that all sides reduce violence, after shuttling from Kabul to the Gulf to push a peace effort that looks increasingly precarious.

The envoy, Afghan-born Zalmay Khalilzad, the architect of a February agreement with the Taliban clearing the way for a US troop withdrawal, met Taliban leaders in Doha on Wednesday, hours after meeting government leaders in Kabul.

“On violence, I told the Taliban, violence by all sides must fall,” Khalilzad said on Twitter. Violence has surged in recent days after a bloody militant raid in Kabul, which the Taliban denied responsibility.