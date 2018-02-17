“Zakoota” renowned character of “Ainak Wala Jin” passes away

LAHORE : Well knowned actor of television and stage, Munna Lahori who performed the character of “Zakoota” in in children comedy drama Ainak Wala Jin passed away at the age of 68 on Friday-Thursday night.

Real name of Munna Lahori was Matloob-ur-Rehman and he became very popular after playing the role of Zakoota Jin in PTV drama series for children Ainak Wala Jin.

One of Munna Lahori’s favourite dialogues in the Ainak Wala Jin “Mujhe Kaam Btao, Mein Kya Karoon, Mein Kisko Khaon” made him very popular among children as well as elderly people.

Munna Lahori was suffering from paralysis and was under treatment at the Mayo Hospital, Lahore where he breathed his last on Friday-Saturday night.

Funeral prayers of the deceased was held in Lahore and large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

