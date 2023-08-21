Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf had a meeting with the Pakistan men’s cricket team before their first One-Day International against Afghanistan in Hambantota.

On this occasion, Zaka Ashraf addressed the team, stating, “I have great hope that with your efforts and hard work, Pakistan will win the Asia Cup. After securing victory, I am sure you will carry this momentum and confidence in the World Cup, bringing the World Cup trophy back home.”

“This team under our great captain [Babar Azam] is performing well. He has a talented team, and they all are performing in their respective roles. We have world-class batters and bowlers on the side. We have a good combination and I don’t find any reason why we should not win this trophy.”

He stated that former cricketers from Pakistan and around the world were backing Pakistan as favourites for the Asia Cup because of their current form.

He further told the players, “All of you are capable enough to beat your opponents. We have won the World Cup before and secured the Asia Cup twice. There is no reason to believe we cannot do it again. Show your best performance on the field. Best wishes are with you.”

Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first match set to be played on 22 August. The series will conclude on 26 August before the team travels back to Pakistan to take play the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal on August 30.