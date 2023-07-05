LAHORE – A new Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board has been constituted with Zaka Ashraf named as the chairman, for a period of four months.

Zaka, the PPP-backed candidate to run PCB affairs, has been appointed as the Chairman of PCB’s Management Committee after the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the patron in chief of PCB.

The committee includes Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…