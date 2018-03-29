Zaitoon signs MoU with Fri-Chicks for company-operated outlet

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Zaitoon – leading real estate developer has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fri-Chicks, a rapidly growing fast-food chain. Through this new partnership, the fast food chain will open a company-operated outlet at Zaitoon New Lahore City (NLC), the flagship housing project of Zaitoon.

This venture will enable residents of NLC to enjoy the services of Fri-Chicks at a subsidized rate. The MoU was signed by Ayaz Anwar, CEO Zaitoon & S.H. Mehdi, CEO Fri-Chicks in the presence of senior management from both organizations.

The Fri-Chicks outlet will be located in a state-of-the-art, three storied plaza located at The Grand Commercial – a 150ft wide main boulevard that runs through the NLC project – which is an ideal spot for commercial activities.