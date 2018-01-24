Zainab’s parents demand arrest of suspect Imran’s facilitators

KASUR : Parents of seven-year-old Zainab, who was raped and murdered before being dumped in a garbage heap earlier this month, have demanded arrest of suspect Imran’s facilitators.

Amin Ansari, the victim’s father, alleged that Imran, who was arrested earlier this week for the rape and murder of the minor, did not act alone.

“We got to know he kept our daughter with him for five days before killing her. He kept her at his residence, that means his family and friends are also involved in the murder,” the grieving father said.

“We demand that his facilitators be arrested as well and swift action be taken against them too,” Ansari said.

Zainab’s father rubbished reports that the suspect is his relative and was known to the household.

“Some reports in the media saying he is our relative, he came to our house. These reports are baseless,” he said, pointing out that the angered crowds were demanding public hanging of the suspect.

Lauding the detailed investigation conducted into his daughter’s case, Ansari said all other such cases should also be investigated with similar dedication and attention.

"All such culprits should be caught and punished."

Zainab’s mother, demanding justice for her daughter, said that the suspect Imran had confessed to the heinous crime.

