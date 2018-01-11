Zainab’s murder stirred nation’s soul: Moonis Elahi

LAHORE : Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Moonis Elahi has said that the rape & murder of an innocent seven-year old Zainab in Kasur has stirred the nation’s soul.

In telephonic conversation with Sardar Waqas Hassan Mokal, PML MPA from Kasur, to express his solidarity & complete PML support to the people of Kasur against the PML-N highhandedness, Moonis Elahi said that a government that so miserably fails to protect innocent citizens has no moral grounds to remain in power.

He said that PML-N let go the shocking 2015 Kasur sex scandal culprits to oblige the criminals’ powerful political patrons. He further alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has squandered billions of rupees in the Safe City scam & the result is an overall 85% increase in crimes with a 36% increase in child sexual abuse & murder cases in Punjab.

The PML lead er lashed out at the Shehbaz government’s failure in protecting the citizens’ lives & strongly condemned the role of a trigger-happy Punjab police in killing harmless protesters. He dubbed Wednesday’s Kasur Police shooting at the protesting crowd a sequel to the Model Town massacre.

Accusing CM & Law Minister Rana Sanaullah of helping the politically influential criminals accused in the 2015 Kasur child abuse scandal through a weak police investigation, Moonis Elahi put the entire responsibility of the little girl Zainab’s rape & murder on these two.

Critical of the shocking increase in Punjab crime rate in recent years, he said that had PML-N been truly sincere to the public woes & learnt a lesson from the past it would have immediately revisited its entire law enforcement strategies instead of squandering billions of rupees on purely cosmetic & futile steps like the change of police uniform, establishment of Dolphin Force, installation of faulty surveillance cameras etc.

Orignally published by INP