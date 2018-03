Kasur

Father of seven-year-old girl Zainab, Haji Ameen Ansari on Friday filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking security due to threats from convict Imran Ali’s family. In a plea, the plaintiff said that Imran’s relatives are harassing. He also demanded to arrest the facilitators of the convict. Sources told that Haji Ameen will appear before Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar shortly. —INP