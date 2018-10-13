Zainab’s father moves LHC to publicly hang convict Imran

LAHORE : Father of seven-year-old Zainab, who was killed after rape in Kasur, on Saturday filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) demanding public hanging of convict Imran Ali.

Amin Ansari stated that Anti-Terrorism Act’s clause 22 allows the government to hang a convict in public.

It is worth mentioning here that Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), while issuing the death warrants of Imran Ali on October 12, had ordered to hang him till death on October 17 at Central Jail in Lahore.

On February 2017, Imran was handed four separate death sentences after being convicted of the rape and murder of Zainab.

He further received life imprisonment and fine totaling 3.2 million rupees ($30,000) for additional charges of hiding the victim’s body. One million rupees of the fine was also decided to be given in compensation to Zainab’s family.

On June 12, Supreme Court (SC) had turned down Imran’s plea against death sentence.

Zainab was found dead in a skip on January 9, 2017 in Kasur district near Lahore several days after her disappearance.

Imran was arrested two weeks after he committed the crime that ignited nationwide protests. Taking suo moto notice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) ordered the concerned authorities to submit report within 24 hours.

The rape and murder of Zainab Ansari was the 12th such case in Kasur district in the last year.

Share on: WhatsApp