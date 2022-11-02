Zainab wins award in Queen’s essay contest

Zainab Nawaz, a grade 8 student, has won Bronze Award in international essay competition “The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022” representing Pakistan.

The competition was held under the aegis of Royal Commonwealth Society, London among the young creative writers of commonwealth nations and was participated by 36300 students this year in junior and senior category.

Zainab, who is an avid reader, clinched this prestigious award in junior category xpressing her creative innovations and writing skills.