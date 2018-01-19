Zainab and Sahil’s report

Disclosure of Sahil’s reporting freaked out the Pakistani nation. It is not a first case in Kasur. According to Sahil’s report total 4139 child sexual abuse incidents were reported in newspapers across the country in the year 2016. These cases have increased by 10% as compared to figure 3768 recorded in the year 2015. The research shows that children between the age bracket 0-5 years and up to 10 years were abused mostly.

When we talk about the most affected area of child abuse like rape, abduction and murder, Kasur seems to be the foremost in the list. Abduction of Zainab,rape and then her murder is farthest distressful as compared to others. I think sexual abuse generally occurs due to lack of awareness among children about possible threats in their environment. In this regard role of media is also very important to generate awareness about such cases.

RIZWAN KHAWAJA

Lahore

