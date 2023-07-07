Zainab Raza, the granddaughter of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, continues to remain in the news as she captured people’s attention with her sassy style statement.

The starlet, who is carving a niche for herself in industry, and is apparently making an impact in the fashion world. Entering fashion model, she dropped back-to-back bold pictures, flaunting flamboyance in skimpy attires.

She penned a detailed note with the latest pictures. Zainab said the more she tries to explain herself, the more it feels like nobody truly understands her, and it’s frustrating.

“Can you relate to that? Nowadays, communicating who you are, expressing your feelings, or stating your desires can be really complicated. It sometimes feels easier to play certain games or put up a front rather than being genuine and expressing our true reality. I often question if it’s even worth the effort to make others understand me. It feels like a constant struggle to be heard and understood, and it leaves me wondering if explaining myself has any real purpose. However, I’ve come to realize that the purpose of explaining myself is to let things out and not hold onto them, even if it means losing some people or gaining new perspectives. It’s important for my own well-being, preventing pain from building up inside. It’s a work in process,” she mentioned in Instagram post.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram.com/zainabrj

People on the other hand, slammed her for sharing revealing pictures. Some called her Pakistani Urfi Javed, while others shared derogatory comments.

Social Media Reactions